BlackBerry Says Competitor Poached High-Level Officer

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- BlackBerry Corp. filed a complaint late Friday in Delaware Chancery Court alleging one of its former high-ranking officers had violated a noncompete clause by taking a job with protection services software company SentinelOne, in what BlackBerry claims is a continuing effort to poach its talent. BlackBerry and BlackBerry Cylance contend that Chris Coulter, who was previously a vice president at BlackBerry and also a high-ranking officer at artificial intelligence cybersecurity firm Cylance Inc. before it was acquired by BlackBerry earlier this year, “cannot possibly perform his job duties for Sentinel without disclosing or using plaintiffs’ confidential information.” As part of BlackBerry’s merger...

