Netflix Can't Ditch 'Narcos' Suit Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday shut down a motion to dismiss a copyright suit claiming the Netflix series “Narcos” ripped off a Colombian journalist’s memoir, ruling that the journalist has standing to sue because she assigned away her rights only after the series had already aired. Netflix Inc., Narcos Productions LLC and Gaumont Television USA LLC argued in their Sept. 5 motion that plaintiff Virginia Vallejo entered an agreement in 2013 allowing a film version of her book, assigning away her rights to the copyrights. She therefore lacks standing to bring her suit, they said. Vallejo fired back late last...

