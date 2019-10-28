Unions Didn't Flout Law In Nursing Home Dispute, Judge Says

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge tossed a suit accusing unions of resorting to extortion and fraud in their bargaining and organizing efforts with a chain of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, finding Monday there wasn’t enough evidence to support the allegations. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton awarded summary judgment to the Service Employees International Union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and the New England Health Care Employees Union District 1199 on claims that they violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The dispute stems from a 2012 suit filed by Care One Management LLC and HealthBridge Management LLC, which operate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS