Trucking Cos. Win Funding Fight In UK Cartel Litigation

Law360, London (October 29, 2019, 3:37 PM GMT) -- A tribunal in London has ruled that a funding arrangement allowing two trucking companies to pursue price-fixing claims on behalf of other businesses in the industry against manufacturers is legal and adequately insured in case they lose. The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled on Monday that a trade group, the Road Haulage Association Ltd., and UK Trucks Claim Ltd., a special purpose vehicle, did not breach the U.K.'s rules on funding arrangements when they secured some £50 million ($64.3 million) to sue three major manufacturers over a price-fixing cartel. The five-judge tribunal said that the trucking companies' agreement to hand over a portion of whatever damages they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS