Hemp Regulation Turns Corner With New USDA Rules

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its long-awaited interim rule for the domestic production of hemp on Tuesday, marking a major step in the application of the 2018 federal farm bill and giving growers and ancillary businesses much needed clarity about how the crop will be regulated. Under the interim rule, the USDA can approve hemp production plans developed by states and Native American tribes, which must include testing requirements to ensure that marijuana is not grown under the program, steps for disposing of plants and licensing requirements for farmers. With the establishment of the USDA rule, states and Native American...

