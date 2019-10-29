Hospital System Inks $20M Deal To End False Claims Act Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Sanford Health has agreed to pony up $20.25 million to settle a suit claiming it billed federal health care programs for unnecessary surgeries performed by a surgeon who allegedly took kickbacks for using implants from a supplier he owned. The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that Sanford Health, Sanford Medical Center and Sanford Clinic have settled False Claims Act allegations in a suit in which the federal government intervened. As part of the deal, the two Sanford doctors who originally filed the suit — Carl Dustin Bechtold and Bryan Wellman — will be able to collect $3.4 million, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS