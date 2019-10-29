Laid-Off Nuke Site Worker Seeks Another $1M After Jury Win

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A laid-off nuclear cleanup site worker has asked a South Carolina federal judge to grant her an additional $1 million in equitable relief claims after a jury awarded her $1.5 million for her old employer's failure to rehire her in retaliation for reporting a co-worker's racist comments. Adrienne Saulsberry, who had been with Savannah River Remediation LLC for 23 years, asked the court Friday for roughly $744,000 in front pay for the period covering the trial up until 2035, when Saulsberry would have reached retirement age at SRR. She also asked for $203,000 to offset the amount in taxes that were taken...

