Chevron Offers $5M To End Okla. Royalty Underpayment Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma natural gas royalty owners who claim several units of Chevron Corp. stiffed them on royalty payments asked a federal judge Monday to sign off on a $4.9 million settlement to end their class action. Lawyers for the proposed class of royalty owners — who were estimated to number more than 7,000 — told the Eastern District of Oklahoma the proposed settlement was the product of an all-day mediation and months of subsequent negotiations. The $4.9 million lump-sum payment includes class counsel fees of 40%, meaning the payout translates to approximately $420 per class member before additional class counsel litigation, class...

