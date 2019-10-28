Calif. Cannabis Patient Takes Edible Eviction Case To 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A resident of California’s Humboldt County who claims she was evicted from federally subsidized housing for possessing edible medical marijuana argued Monday that a lower court erred when it told her to take her case to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Emma Nation’s appeal to the Ninth Circuit seeks to reverse an order from California’s Northern District saying she “failed to exhaust her administrative remedies” and should petition the DEA to reschedule medical marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act before seeking redress under the Constitution, according to Monday’s opening brief. “California is experiencing an unprecedented housing crisis and has legalized marijuana...

