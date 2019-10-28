Freight Co. Can Enforce Noncompete For Worker's Secret Job

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday granted a freight logistics company's request to block an ex-employee from violating a noncompete agreement, saying circumstantial evidence suggests he broke the contract by taking a job with a former customer as its secret in-house freight logistics broker. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black granted Total Quality Logistics LLC's motion for a preliminary injunction to block William J. Riffe from violating the noncompete and nonsolicitation agreement because circumstantial evidence shows that he wasn't working for the new company as sales assistant, but was secretly operating as an in-house broker for a new freight logistics competitor....

