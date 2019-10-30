3 Compliance Cues NY Employers Can Take From Scary Films

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- With the Halloween season upon us, it’s time to grab your pumpkin spice latte, break out your coziest flannel and put on your favorite horror movie. Whether you prefer terrifying murder rampages or supernatural mysteries, all scary flicks seem to have one thing in common: The main characters are always making bad decisions. Murderer in the house? Great idea to run to the attic (instead of running outside). Running away from a zombie? A cemetery is definitely the safest place to go. While watching some of my favorite Halloween films this month, I realized these movies often provide a step-by-step guide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS