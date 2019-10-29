U. Of Miami Links Spur Judge's Recusal In Harassment Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge recused herself Monday from overseeing a lawsuit brought by a former University of Miami student who claims the institution failed to address a professor's sexual harassment, with the ex-student having raised concerns over the judge’s connections to the university. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom had only recently been assigned the case after another judge recused himself, and at a Friday status conference, she told the parties she had numerous connections to the university, according to a motion for recusal filed by the ex-student, Ana Kono, on Monday. The University of Miami connections Judge Bloom disclosed at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS