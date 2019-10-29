Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

U. Of Miami Links Spur Judge's Recusal In Harassment Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge recused herself Monday from overseeing a lawsuit brought by a former University of Miami student who claims the institution failed to address a professor's sexual harassment, with the ex-student having raised concerns over the judge’s connections to the university.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom had only recently been assigned the case after another judge recused himself, and at a Friday status conference, she told the parties she had numerous connections to the university, according to a motion for recusal filed by the ex-student, Ana Kono, on Monday.

The University of Miami connections Judge Bloom disclosed at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®