CRA Modernization Effort May Face Time Pressure

Law360, Seattle (October 28, 2019, 11:32 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators need to get moving soon on a formal proposal for modernizing community lending regulations if they want to protect their work from potentially being undone by lawmakers following next year's elections, an audience at a major banking industry gathering heard Monday. During a panel discussion at an American Bankers Association conference in Seattle, a top ABA policy expert pointed to concerns that federal regulators' highly anticipated overhaul of Community Reinvestment Act rules will be vulnerable to repeal in the next Congress if the project takes them too long to complete and Democrats do well at the polls in 2020....

