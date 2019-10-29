Fiat Chrysler Unit Says It's Owed Coverage In Faulty Part Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S.-based arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has sued an auto parts manufacturer's insurer, claiming the insurer breached its policy with the company by not extending coverage to FCA in an underlying suit over an allegedly faulty part that left a boy with serious injuries after a vehicle rolled over him. FCA US LLC said the manual park release plug was manufactured by Yanfeng US Auto Systems II, a company insured by Indian Harbor Insurance Co. Yanfeng was not named in the complaint, which was filed Monday. FCA and Yanfeng were sued in a New York federal court by a family whose son sustained serious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS