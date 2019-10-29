AB InBev, Molson Can Renew Bid To Dump Ontario Beer Case

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Brewing Co. can renew their bid to dismiss a brewer’s suit accusing them of conspiring to restrict the flow of American beer to Ontario, Canada, after a Wisconsin federal judge reversed his earlier ruling. Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued an order Monday allowing the beer giants to file a renewed motion to dismiss the suit being brought by Wisconsin brewery owner Mountain Crest SRL LLC. The case is back in district court after a trip to the Seventh Circuit, which affirmed the dismissal of key allegations in September but allowed other claims to...

