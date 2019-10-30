FCA Says Airport Parking Investment Scheme Breached Law

Law360, London (October 30, 2019, 5:26 PM GMT) -- The bosses of several airport parking investment schemes that collapsed this year promoted their deals without authorization and knew they were breaking the law, the Financial Conduct Authority has alleged in court documents. The FCA is suing Park First Ltd., seven of its connected companies and two senior directors for restitution. The regulator alleges they ran so-called collective investment schemes — which can be operated only by regulated firms — in breach of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. The authority announced the legal action on Oct. 17, but the court filing detailing the claim did not become available until...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS