UK Gov't Sets Dec. 12 Election After Pulling Brexit Bill

Law360, London (October 29, 2019, 9:01 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government withdrew legislation for leaving the European Union on Tuesday and set a general election for Dec. 12 to help break the Brexit gridlock in Parliament. Lawmakers voted 438 to 20 to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Early Parliamentary Election Bill after the opposition Labour Party agreed to vote in favor. The latest twist in the House of Commons came a day after the EU granted a new Brexit delay until Jan. 31 next year, reducing the risk of a no-deal Brexit feared by opposition parties. The election bill now moves to the House of Lords for final approval. Johnson’s minority government...

