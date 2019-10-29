EU Needs Comprehensive Digital Approach, Vestager Says

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The European Union needs a comprehensive approach to digitalization that covers taxation and other aspects of the digital economy, European Commission Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Tuesday. “We’ll need a new European approach to artificial intelligence, so that AI supports human judgment instead of replacing it,” Vestager said. (AP) Vestager told an audience at the Digital Summit in Dortmund, Germany, that Europe needs a system in place to ensure fair taxation of digital companies, as well as regulation of the treatment of artificial intelligence. “We’ll need a new European approach to artificial intelligence, so that AI supports human judgment instead of replacing...

