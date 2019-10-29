Advent's £4B Cobham Buy Nabs EU Regulatory Approval

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Advent International Corp. on Tuesday secured a green light from Europe's competition watchdog for its £4 billion ($5.15 billion) take-private of technology manufacturer Cobham PLC, but the private equity firm is still working with the U.K. to address potential national security concerns with the deal. The European Commission said that the acquisition of U.K.-based Cobham "would raise no competition concerns, because the companies are active on different product markets and have minor vertical overlaps." The deal has also already gained clearance from regulators in the U.S. and Finland. It has not yet, however, secured an endorsement from the U.K., after a...

