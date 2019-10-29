Whistleblower Can't Share In $1.5M Restitution, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower responsible for leading federal investigators to a New Jersey tutoring service owner engaged in tax fraud cannot claim any of the $1.5 million in restitution the owner paid to conclude a federal prosecution, the Third Circuit has ruled. Jean Charte, the whistleblower, is unable to recoup any of the funds James Wegeler paid in restitution for tax fraud because under the False Claims Act, individuals are barred from entering criminal proceedings alongside the federal government, the court said in an opinion issued Monday in a case of first impression for the circuit. “Such a holding would be tantamount to...

