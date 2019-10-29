Mobile Game Maker Scopely Lands $200M In Series D Funding

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Mobile game maker Scopely said Tuesday it has closed a $200 million funding round that it will use to build its portfolio through acquisitions of new games across a variety of genres. Scopely said its Series D funding round was led by NewView Capital with contributions from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Baillie Gifford, and existing investors Greycroft Partners, Revolution Growth and Sands Capital Ventures. The developer said it plans to use the influx of capital to speed up its strategy of acquiring new genres and intellectual property. "With our business continuing to scale and the durability of our flagship...

