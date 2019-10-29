DC University, Law Professor To Mediate Racial Bias Suit

Law360, Washington (October 29, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The University of the District of Columbia and a former professor at its David A. Clarke School of Law have agreed to pursue mediation over his allegations of racial bias in the university’s tenure decisions, they informed a D.C. federal judge Tuesday. Attorneys representing the school's board of trustees and Kemit Mawakana told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson at a brief status hearing that they believe it's best to resolve the matter outside the courtroom given the complexity of the case, which the D.C. Circuit revived in June. The university has also decided to cover mediation expenses, according to the...

