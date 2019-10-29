Judge Restores Gillnet Ban To Help Protect Right Whales

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday handed environmentalists a big win as he restored a ban the Trump administration had rescinded on gillnet fishing gear in two key habitats for the endangered North Atlantic right whale. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg ripped the National Marine Fisheries Service's 2018 decision to allow gillnet fishing, which he called one of the whales' "most dangerous predators," in two areas where the creatures feed. He said the service's move was designed to benefit gillnet fishers but violated the Endangered Species Act because it was done without considering what effect reintroducing the gear would have...

