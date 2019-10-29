African Export-Import Bank Puts London IPO On Hold

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The African Export-Import Bank said Tuesday it was postponing plans for an estimated $250 million initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, becoming the latest company to put IPO plans on hold because of unfavorable market conditions. The Egypt-based trade finance bank known as Afreximbank intended to begin trading on the LSE’s main market in November, according to a statement earlier this month. On Tuesday, Afreximbank said it put off plans despite “significant interest in the bank” from investors. “In light of unfavorable market conditions, [Afreximbank] has decided to postpone the proposed initial public offering at this time,” Afreximbank said...

