Lander & Rogers Steers $289M Aussie Media Biz Take-Private

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Australian private equity firm Quadrant Private Equity will take on QMS Media in a deal that values the Lander & Rogers-led media company at about AU$420.6 million ($288.6 million), QMS said Tuesday. The Australian billboard company said the offer from Quadrant values the company’s equity at AU$420.6 million, with an enterprise value of AU$571.6 million including debt. QMS bills itself as an outdoor media company with a portfolio of digital and roadside billboards, airport marketing and sports advertising. QMS executives urged shareholders to approve the deal, saying it’s a good price and that the acquisition is in the company’s strategic interests....

