Dropbox Defeats LA Software Co.'s 'SmartSync' TM Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Dropbox Inc. has escaped claims that its "Smart Sync" file storage feature infringes a Los Angeles-based software company's product of the same name, after a California federal judge ruled that the rival trademark was not entitled to protection. U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson granted Dropbox's motion for summary judgment after finding that Ironhawk Technologies Inc.'s "SmartSync" mark appears to be a straightforward description of the qualities or characteristics of the software product, meaning Ironhawk's mark is not entitled to trademark protection, according to the judge's opinion filed on Thursday. The judge also said a reasonable finder of fact, such as a...

