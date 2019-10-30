PROMESA Proposals Get Mixed Reviews From Private Sector

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Representatives of business, labor and nonprofit groups on Wednesday gave mixed reviews to a House committee about proposed changes to the federal law governing Puerto Rico's restructuring. The law, the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act, or PROMESA, was enacted in 2016 to allow the island to restructure its $70 billion in debt under the supervision of the oversight board. But the board has come under fire from Puerto Ricans as undemocratic, and a bondholder challenge to the constitutionality of the board members' appointments is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court. The House Natural Resources Committee is looking at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS