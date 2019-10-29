Ill. Speaker Wants Rep. Facing Bribery Charge Out Of Office

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan said Tuesday that he has filed paperwork to begin the process of removing a state representative charged with bribery from office. Democratic state Reps. Fred Crespo, Justin Slaughter and Barbara Hernandez will serve on a committee to investigate Rep. Luis Arroyo, who has been charged with one count of federal program bribery, Madigan said in a statement. The committee anticipates meeting on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, he said. Madigan announced the move the day after prosecutors on Monday unsealed their complaint against Arroyo, a Democrat representing parts of Chicago's northwest side. Madigan had said...

