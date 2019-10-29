Zumobi Gets Interim Access To $500K DIP Loan In Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (October 29, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt mobile advertising technology company Zumobi received approval Tuesday in Delaware to tap into a portion of its $500,000 debtor-in-possession loan as it pursues a Chapter 11 restructuring. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Eric J. Monzo of Morris James LLP said the budget filed with the DIP motion allows Zumobi Inc. to draw up to $250,000 on an interim basis and current projections indicate that may be enough to take the case through to confirmation in December. “That should be sufficient to get through the end of November, and then maybe through another week or two, to a confirmation...

