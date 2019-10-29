11th Circ. Won't Nix Verdict That Barbers Were Contractors

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Barbers who worked for a Florida-based haircut chain lost their bid on Tuesday to upend a verdict that they are independent contractors and not employees, with the Eleventh Circuit saying there was plenty of evidence to support the jury’s conclusion. A three-judge panel upheld U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes’ decision to deny various post-trial motions filed by the barbers, including one for a new trial, after a Florida jury concluded that they did not qualify as employees of Razzle Dazzle Barbershop Inc. The barbers alleged in their suit that they were shortchanged on overtime pay as a result of being...

