4th Circ. Won't Let SC Yank Planned Parenthood's Funding

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled Tuesday that a Medicaid recipient could sue South Carolina over its decision to end a service provider agreement with two Planned Parenthood clinics providing abortion services, upholding a decision that blocked the state from cutting off the clinics' Medicaid funding. A three-judge panel held in a published opinion that the district court correctly granted Julie Edwards a preliminary injunction, finding that she was likely to win her case seeking to stop the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services from terminating its agreement with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. Congress unambiguously gave individuals a private right to...

