Missouri Medical Marijuana Group Asks State For Vaping Regs

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Missouri medical marijuana trade group has urged the state’s health department to ban certain chemicals from vaping products and impose stringent testing and labeling regulations, citing the nationwide outbreak of lung illnesses and a recent push by the governor’s office to curtail youth vaping. The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, MoCannTrade, said in a letter to Missouri’s health department chief Monday that it shared the state’s concern over pulmonary illnesses linked to vaping that have sickened more than two dozen people in Missouri and killed at least one, according to state officials. The group’s letter pledged support for Gov. Mike Parson’s...

