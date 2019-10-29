EEOC Can't Have Pay Data Collection Declared Over Yet

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission must keep collecting compensation information from employers, rejecting the agency's request that the court-mandated data collection be deemed complete. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan concluded that the EEOC hasn't reached the benchmark she set earlier this year for completing its collection of two years' worth of pay data — known as Component 2 — as part of EEO-1 reports that many large businesses must submit annually. The judge had reinstated the data collection mandate in a series of orders as part of a challenge by workers' advocacy groups...

