Minn. Feedlot Ruling Reflects Less Deference To Agencies

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A proposed large dairy expansion suffered a setback when a Minnesota appellate court effectively legislated that greenhouse gas emissions must be evaluated during environmental review of feedlot projects.[1] In In re Denial of a Contested Case Hearing Request for the Proposed Expansion of Daley Farms of Lewiston, the court reversed a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, or MPCA, order that no environmental impact statement, or EIS, was required, and invalidated an amended National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, or NPDES, permit already issued to Daley Farms LLC for its anticipated expansion. While the court did not publish this decision, it marks the third...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS