Justices Asked To Take Depressed Worker's Bias Case

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court needs to clear up a circuit split over whether disciplining a worker for conduct caused by a disability counts as disability discrimination, according to a former federal intelligence agency employee who claimed attendance issues stemming from depression cost her her job. The former Office of the Director of National Intelligence employee, identified only as Hannah P., petitioned the high court to take her Rehabilitation Act case claiming the ODNI illegally discriminated against her based on her depression when it refused to rehire her after she went on a stint of medical leave. While at the office, she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS