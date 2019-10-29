DOJ Wins Stay On Turnover Of Mueller Grand Jury Docs

Law360, Washington (October 29, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit late Tuesday stayed a district judge's order for the Justice Department to give the House Judiciary Committee unredacted grand jury documents from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference. One day before U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell's deadline, the appeals court issued an unsigned order granting the U.S. Department of Justice's request for an administrative stay on Friday's order, pending further order of the court. The one-page appeals court ruling notes that the administrative stay simply gives the circuit judges time to consider the executive branch's request for a longer stay during the appeal....

