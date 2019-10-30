Trade Body Launches Brexit Hub for Insurance Brokers

Law360, London (October 30, 2019, 2:28 PM GMT) -- A U.K. insurance trade body has launched an advice site for brokers facing uncertainty over access to the European market as a result of a potential no-deal Brexit. The British Insurance Brokers’ Association, which represents nearly 2,000 intermediaries, has held road shows across the country to find out how ready businesses are for when Britain leaves the European Union. The association has compiled a guide with the help of auditing giant KPMG. Steve White, BIBA chief executive, said a concern among brokers at the presentations, particularly those in London, was whether they would be able to continue working with clients in Europe...

