Oligarch Seeks More Life Expenses Under £1.3B Asset Freeze

Law360, London (October 30, 2019, 7:11 PM GMT) -- A Russian oligarch wanted by the country's authorities over one of the country's largest bank collapses asked a London court on Wednesday to increase the allowance for his living expenses imposed under a £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) freezing order on his assets. Georgy Bedzhamov, the former head of Russia's bobsleigh federation and the brother of the jailed ex-chief executive of collapsed Vneshprombank, is seeking to overturn a High Court judgment that set his allowance for monthly expenses at £80,000. Bedzhamov claimed he and his family will be forced to leave their homes, in London and Moncao respectively, as a result of...

