Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Parent Confirm Deal Talks

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot's parent on Wednesday confirmed media reports that the Italian-American and French automakers are mulling a possible combination, setting the stage to create a cross-border industry giant. News of the deal talks comes after The Wall Street Journal on Oct. 29 reported that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Groupe PSA are toying with the idea of a merger of equals. It also follows Fiat Chrysler's failed effort to join forces with France's Renault SA earlier this year. The WSJ reported on Wednesday that the companies agreed to the terms of a deal to form a $48.4 billion automaker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS