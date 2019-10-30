Boston Jeweler Sued Over 7.5-Carat Ring 'Bait And Switch'

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Boston jeweler employed a classic “bait and switch” when selling a 7.5-carat diamond ring, misrepresenting the pricey stone as being top quality when it was not, according to a suit filed Wednesday in Massachusetts state court. Dayton and Laura Ogden, a Winchester, Massachusetts, couple, wanted to buy something special for Laura Ogden’s birthday and the couple’s wedding anniversary, so they bought the $350,000 diamond ring from Shreve, Crump & Low LLC, dubbed "America's oldest jeweler" with roots in the city dating back to 1796, the suit states. Dayon Ogden said he picked the store due to its good reputation in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS