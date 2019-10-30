Canadian REIT Drops €67M On 9 Netherlands Properties

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has reached a deal to buy a portfolio of nine multifamily properties in the Netherlands for €67.3 million ($74.9 million), according to an announcement on Wednesday from the Canada-based REIT. The deal is for properties in five markets across the Netherlands with a combined 294 residential units, the REIT said Wednesday. The company said it has landed €39.5 million in financing from an unnamed lender for the purchase, and will also draw from a revolving credit facility to fund the acquisition. The acquisition loan is for seven years at a 1.55% interest rate, and the...

