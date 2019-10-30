Vinson-Led Commercial REIT Primes $150M IPO

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Alpine Income Property Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust that invests in office and retail properties, on Wednesday set a share total on initial public offering estimated to raise $150 million to help fund property acquisitions. Daytona Beach, Florida-based Alpine, advised by Vinson & Elkins LLP, said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it plans to offer 7.5 million shares. The company listed $20 as the midpoint of an undisclosed price range, meaning it would raise about $150 million if shares price at midpoint. The underwriters may purchase up to an additional 1.125 million shares, which could...

