Fed. Circ. Won't Restore Merck's $2.5B Patent Win Over Gilead

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision to overturn a jury verdict requiring Gilead Sciences Inc. to pay Merck & Co.'s Idenix subsidiary more than $2.5 billion for infringement of a hepatitis C treatment patent, ruling the patent is invalid. The court, in a 2-1 precedential opinion, affirmed a decision from the District of Delaware finding the patent didn't adequately explain how to make the treatment. The appeals court also found the patent does not have a sufficient written description. Idenix had hoped to reinstate what had been the largest patent verdict in history before it was wiped...

