Cardno Says Deal Reached To End Suit Over $15M Award

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An Australian company told a Florida federal court that it and the owners of an Ecuadorian engineering firm have agreed to settle litigation launched over a now-confirmed $14.8 million arbitral award stemming from an alleged bribery scheme. Cardno International Pty said in a status report that it has entered into a draft settlement agreement with the three owners of Caminosca SA — Carlos Diego Fernando Jácome Merino, Eduardo Jácome Merino and Galo Enrique Recalde Maldonado — that will end the enforcement action. Notice of the agreement led U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. to administratively close the action on Tuesday....

