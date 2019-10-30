Vivo Capital Collects $1.43B For Health Care Investment Fund

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Palo Alto, California-based private investment firm Vivo Capital said Wednesday that it has closed its latest fund after securing $1.43 billion from limited partners, with plans to target health care and life science companies it believes are poised for growth. The fund, called Vivo Capital Fund IX LP, received capital contributions from investors old and new, according to a statement. “The firm plans to use these funds to invest in and build innovative and rapidly growing healthcare and life science companies,” the firm said. “Vivo Capital believes its unique global capabilities enable the firm to help companies develop and commercialize new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS