Uniloc Fights To Seal 'Closely Guarded' Secrets At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Uniloc is urging the Federal Circuit to reverse a lower court's order to disclose documents related to its patent licensing practices, saying that the filings contain some of its "most closely guarded and competitively sensitive financial trade secret information." In a brief filed Tuesday, Uniloc asked the appeals court to reverse a California federal judge's decision to "publicly expose" its documents in a patent case it lodged against Apple. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, an organization that advocates for reforming the patent system, had intervened after it said that two-thirds of Apple's bid to toss the case, which contained information about Uniloc's...

