Withers Nabs Fashion Tech-Focused IP Partner For LA Office

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:11 PM EST) -- Withers LLP has boosted its Los Angeles team with a partner from Brutzkus Gubner LLP who claims to have the only intellectual property practice focused on the intersection of fashion and technology. Gina Bibby, a software engineer turned "technology and fashion evangelist," said she left a career in BigLaw focused on broader technology patents to launch her own firm focused on the fashion industry. It was so successful that BigLaw drew her new practice back in, leading her to Withers on Oct. 30, she said. "It's easy to find a patent attorney who knows about technology, but it's not that easy to find a patent...

