Deal With Puerto Rico Pension, Tax Claims Locally, Court Says

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's bankruptcy moved thousands of claims against the insolvent commonwealth off her docket Wednesday, saying those seeking pensions and tax refunds should take their cases to local government agencies. Puerto Ricans seeking pensions and tax refunds will have to take their cases to local government agencies. A ripped Puerto Rican national flag hung from the facade of a business in San Juan in 2017. (AP) U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laura Taylor Swain on Wednesday granted a motion by the island’s financial oversight board calling for tax refund claims and government employee pay and benefit disputes to be handled administratively by...

