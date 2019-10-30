Geico Needn't Cover Mobile Gym Injury, Fla. Court Says

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A woman who was training in a so-called mobile gym and suffered an injury can't recover uninsured motorist coverage from Geico after a Florida state appeals court ruled Wednesday the gym on wheels should be considered a premises rather than an "uninsured auto" as defined by the policy. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fourth District unanimously upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Geico General Insurance Co. in a suit filed by Natalie S. Deutsch demanding payment under an uninsured motorist provision of her auto insurance policy. Deutsch suffered unspecified permanent injuries while working out in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS