IRS Agents' Search Of Biz Wasn't Excessive, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A 13-hour search at a Connecticut office by 57 IRS agents armed with guns was not an excessive use of force, a Second Circuit panel said Wednesday, upholding a lower court ruling dismissing two agents from the suit. Daniel Carpenter had argued that the group of Internal Revenue Service agents, led by Supervisory Special Agent Kathy Enstrom and Special Agent Shaun Schrader, terrified him and his co-workers when they swooped down on his workplace, Grist Mill Capital LLC, but even if his allegations were true, they would not constitute excessive force, the panel said. “Plaintiffs have not identified any authority clearly establishing...

